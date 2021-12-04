Putin assessed the results of “United Russia” in the elections to the State Duma – RBK

Vladimir Putin

(Photo: kremlin.ru)



United Russia proved itself worthily during the election campaign and rightfully won the elections to the State Duma. This was announced by President Vladimir Putin in a video message to the participants of the plenary session of the third stage of the XX Party Congress, RBC correspondent reports.

“I believe that United Russia has adequately proved itself in rather difficult, in many ways extraordinary conditions of the election campaign, withstood a tough, open competition and won confidently, with a solid advantage, once again proving that it is rightfully the party-leader, the party of popular representation and the parliamentary majority, ”Putin said.

The head of state called the party’s program constructive and constructive.

The elections to the State Duma were held from 17 to 19 September. According to their results, for the first time in almost 20 years, five, not four, parties entered the lower house of parliament. In addition to United Russia, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, the Liberal Democratic Party, A Just Russia – For Truth and New People have passed the necessary threshold. United Russia received 326 mandates and has an absolute majority.