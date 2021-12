Putin called United Russia the party leader

https://ria.ru/20211204/putin-1762166950.html

2021-12-04T13: 20

2021-12-04T13: 20

2021-12-04T13: 32

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. “United Russia” has proved that it is rightfully the party-leader and the party of the majority, said Russian President Vladimir Putin. Earlier, Putin said that “United Russia” proved itself worthy in rather difficult, in many ways unusual conditions of the election campaign. “Withstood a tough open the competition and won confidently, with a solid advantage. She again proved that she is rightfully the party-leader, the party of the people’s representation and the parliamentary majority, “Putin said at the United Russia congress.

