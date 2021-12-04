Putin discussed with the President of South Africa the tactics of combating the omicron strain

Vladimir Putin discussed with the President of South Africa joint efforts to combat the pandemic

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The leaders of the countries discussed the need to join forces in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“The heads of state agreed to join forces in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, especially in light of the identification of a new omicron strain. The leaders also discussed the details of preparations for the Russia-Africa summit and issues of trade and economic cooperation, “the Kremlin press service reported.

The President of the Russian Federation previously instructed to develop an action plan in order to prevent the penetration of the omicron strain into Russia. However, the infection has already crept to the borders of the country – the omicron strain was recently recorded in Finland.