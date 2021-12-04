https://ria.ru/20211203/putin-1762040452.html

Putin instructed to adopt a law on measures for the formation of long-term savings

Putin instructed to adopt a law on measures for the formation of long-term savings – RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

Putin instructed to adopt a law on measures for the formation of long-term savings

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Cabinet of Ministers and the Central Bank to take measures to stimulate long-term savings of Russians, in particular, to ensure the creation of … RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

2021-12-03T15: 55

2021-12-03T15: 55

2021-12-03T16: 17

economy

vladimir putin

Central Bank of the Russian Federation (Central Bank of the Russian Federation)

Russia

Mikhail Mishustin

Elvira Nabiullina

mortgage

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0f/1759109836_0:186:3078:1917_1920x0_80_0_0_c6b4bcfd44a40516e6e1833577b29a8b.jpg

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Cabinet of Ministers and the Central Bank to take measures to stimulate long-term savings of Russians, in particular, to ensure the creation of special financial instruments and to work out the issue of providing tax deductions to individuals when investing in Russian securities. The corresponding list of instructions is published on the Kremlin website. “To amend the legislation of the Russian Federation to ensure the creation of financial instruments aimed at the formation of long-term savings of individuals, providing mechanisms to stimulate and encourage such savings, including the study of issues of granting tax benefits in the form of deduction of income tax individuals, including when making investments in securities of Russian issuers, “- the list says. Also, Putin instructed the government and the Bank of Russia to determine the criteria and parameters of co-financing from the budget of long-term savings of citizens by July 15, 2022, the Kremlin said.” Determine the criteria and parameters of co-financing from the federal budget for long-term savings of citizens, “the instructions say. The order must be executed by July 15, 2022, the Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin and the head of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiull have been appointed responsible for them. In November, Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Olga Polyakova proposed creating a special bank deposit for low-income Russians. Nabiullina later said that two options were being studied to increase yields on special deposits – at the expense of banks’ profits or through subsidies from the government from dividends of credit institutions.

https://ria.ru/20211203/putin-1762038931.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0f/1759109836_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_db202d5408f1e27205514bd9a6d597ce.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economics, vladimir putin, the central bank of the rf (central bank of rf), russia, mikhail mishustin, elvira nabiullina, mortgage