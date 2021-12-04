Putin instructed to develop a plan to combat the omicron strain of coronavirus

https://ria.ru/20211203/omikron-shtamm-1762038135.html

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. President Vladimir Putin approved the list of instructions following the 13th investment forum “Russia Calling!” VTB Capital. They relate to the fight against a new strain of coronavirus, follows from a document published on the Kremlin website. “The Government & lt; …” diseases of coronavirus infection (COVID-19), “the list says. In particular, attention should be paid to improving the efficiency of test kits for diagnostics and vaccines for the prevention of COVID-19, maintaining high readiness of the health system infrastructure, updating guidelines for treating patients The deadline for the implementation of this instruction is December 7. Another instruction concerns the allocation of additional budgetary funds for the implementation of this plan. Here, the deadline is December 10, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has been appointed responsible. In addition, until December 15, the heads of the subjects of the Federation, in agreement with the Ministry of Health and Rospotrebnadzor, will have to approve the corresponding regional action plans. November in Botswana and South Africa. The researchers note that it differs in three dozen mutations in the S-protein and can be resistant to the protective antibodies of those who have been ill and vaccinated. The WHO recognized this option as “of concern” and assigned it the name “omicron” – after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. In recent days, a sharp increase in the incidence of COVID-19 has been noted in South Africa. The Omicron strain has already been found in many countries, including Israel, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Australia, Portugal, Scotland, the Netherlands, France, Malaysia, and South Korea. In Russia, according to the head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, he has not yet been identified.

