The Russian President told his Turkish counterpart that Kiev is continuing its course towards disrupting the Minsk agreements. According to Putin, provocations from the Ukrainian side in Donbass indicate this, including the use of Bayraktar drones.

(Photo: Vladimir Smirnov / TASS)



Ukraine continues its destructive line aimed at disrupting the Minsk agreements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to the Kremlin’s website.

According to the Russian president, the provocative activity of the armed forces of Ukraine in the conflict zone, including the use of the Turkish Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles, testifies to the course towards the disruption of the Minsk agreements. In a telephone conversation, the presidents stressed the need for Ukraine to abandon any attempts to forcefully influence the Donbass.

The Kremlin noted that the conversation took place at the initiative of the Turkish side.

Earlier, the Turkish president said that Turkey is ready to become a mediator in resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He said that the Turkish side intends to continue discussing the situation with both countries and “stands for the establishment of peace in the region.”