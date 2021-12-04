Red Notice: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot Hunt Cleopatra’s Eggs

However, the Red Notice cannot be called an unequivocal failure. A lot here rests on the charisma of the actors, and the film, in general, was conceived for them. Formally, this is an adventurous adventure in the spirit of “Indiana Jones” and light spy fighters, which are countless. Of course, in the “Red Notice” there is not even a hint of realism, everything here is extremely conditional and built according to the canons of the genre. Heroes Johnson and Reynolds, for example, will sit for a short time in a real Russian prison – a huge medieval castle located in the snow-capped mountains of Siberia, and closer to the finale, the trio will ride through abandoned mines in Nazi cars. All this is flavored with very good humor and pop-cultural references, and the contrast between the three characters attracts and creates the right mood.

However, it should be borne in mind that “Red Notice” will be liked exactly until the moment the viewer pays attention to the absurd and ridiculous plot of the film. Needless to say, the hunt for ancient relics, whether it be Cleopatra’s eggs or the stones of infinity, is a plot that a decent screenwriter should already be sick of. The “red notice” really lacks its face, everything here is built on painfully familiar tropes and stereotypes of the genre, and the battle scenes are staged without much imagination, purely for show. For example, at some point, Hartley and Booth find themselves in the bullfight. The bull butts the hero Johnson, and he gets up and literally leaves towards the next scene. Missing a chance to film a former wrestler’s battle with a bull is a sign of the director’s lack of taste.

“Red Notice”, in general, suffers from the typical problems of streaming blockbusters – they have no soul, no flight of fantasy, just some kind of cinematography. It seems that they are made not by people, but by a neural network. Netflix again has a very average movie that is worth watching only because of the great love for the artists. Fans of Dwayne Johnson, for example, will notice that his character here is much rougher and more cynical than usual. Reynolds, on the other hand, plays his usual role of an innocent villain who talks a lot and gets away with everything. Gal Gadot walks in luxurious outfits and fights, it seems, much better than his partners – the “Wonder Woman” school is clearly useful. The three of them look good and, of course, will not part in the finale, promising an imminent sequel. But why all this was needed is a question worse than the secrets of Cleopatra’s golden eggs.