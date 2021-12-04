Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe reunite for their son’s birthday

Actors Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, who broke up in 2007, agreed to joint custody of two common children – daughter Ava and son Deacon. And although both children are already adults, star parents continue to get together on holidays and participate in the lives of children. Ave turned 22 in September, and Deacon celebrated his 18th birthday last weekend. The former spouses spent this momentous day together and took a joint photo with the birthday boy. Also, Deacon’s parents touchingly congratulated their son on his birthday on Instagram.

How did it happen?! Deacon is 18 years old! He once traded in Pokemon pictures, sang songs by Bruno Mars, played ninja in his backyard. And the very next day he is taller than me, grilling steaks and composing his own music with his best friends. My heart breaks with pride in the kind of young man he is becoming. Happy 18th birthday, Deacon! I love you to the moon, around the sun and all the stars, – wrote Reese Witherspoon.

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon with their son Deacon

Dad’s congratulations were short, but no less heartfelt:

Happy 18th birthday of our smart, talented, caring son. You are the light in this world, everyone who knows you loves you. We are lucky to be your parents. Love you puppy … I would say we did a pretty good job, Reese, ”Ryan pointed out.

Ava Phillippe also congratulated her younger brother, admitting that he is her best friend. Being four years older than the birthday boy, Ava noted that Deacon is the first child she held in her arms.

I can’t believe the first child I have ever held in my arms is now 18 years old … Dee, you are simply the best. Cheerful, loyal, smart, sincere, kind, passionate, creative and the list is endless. You always look for the best in people and illuminate any space in which you appear. It’s a joy to watch you become who you were meant to be, and I am eternally grateful to you that I am your older sister. I love you so much, welcome to adulthood!

Recall that Reese and Ryan were married for 9 years and divorced in 2007. In the marriage, the actors had two children – daughter Ava Elizabeth and son Deacon Reese. The young man is fond of music, last year he recorded his first single. Reese has only three children. The actress gave birth to her second son Tennessee on September 27, 2012 from her second husband, agent Jim Thoth, whom she married in March 2011. Model Alexis Knapp gave birth to her third child, Ryan Phillippe, daughter Kay. However, the common child did not seal their relationship.