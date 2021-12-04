Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe reunite on their son’s 18th birthday

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe celebrated their son Deacon’s 18th birthday! We will remind, the stars were married from 1999 to 2008 and have two children – daughter Ava Elizabeth and son Deacon Reese.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philip (Photo by Evan Agostini / Getty Images)

The actors shared photos from the Deacon’s birthday party, where they reunited to celebrate the occasion with a small family circle.

“Congratulations on the 18th birthday of our gorgeous, intelligent, talented and caring son. You are the true light in this world, and you are loved by everyone who knows you. We are lucky to be your mom and dad. I love you, buddy. I would say we did a pretty good job @reesewitherspoon, ”Ryan wrote on his page. Deacon commented on the congratulations: “Thanks, Dad! I love you”.

In turn, Reese wrote on her Instagram: “How did this happen ?! @deaconphillippe 18 years old ?! He once swapped Pokémon cards, sang songs by Bruno Mars, and played in the backyard in American Ninja Warrior. The next day, he got taller than me, grilled family steaks and composed music with his best friends. My heart overflows with pride for the young man he is becoming. Happy 18th birthday, Deacon! I love you to the moon around the sun and all the stars. ” Deacon also commented on the post: “Love you Mom !!”

Check out the birthday photo below!