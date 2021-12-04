Reese Witherspoon – on meeting Kate Middleton: she did not disappoint me | People

American actress and producer Reese Witherspoon in her autobiographical book “Whiskey in a teacup” admitted that she was extremely happy to meet Kate Middleton, adding that she “did not disappoint.”

The celebrity received an invitation to meet with the Duchess of Cambridge in Los Angeles in 2011, where she first met her. The star did not hide the fact that on that memorable day she woke up at 4 in the morning in order to properly prepare for a meeting with the royal family. Writes about this edition Mirror (to onsee photos, scroll to the end of the page).

“She did not disappoint me! She was very sweet, elegant and restrained. She also told a joke, and I was just fascinated by her charisma. Kate is a compassionate and caring person with whom I want to communicate as long as possible,” Witherspoon wrote in the book.

Reese Witherspoon Is a popular American actress and producer. A breakthrough for her was the role of Elle Woods in the comedy “Blonde in law”which brought the star a Golden Globe nomination. Reese received widespread critical acclaim for her role as June Carter, wife of Johnny Cash, in the film “Cross the line”.

