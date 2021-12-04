Republicans in the United States drafted a bill on teaching the history of communism in schools

Republicans in the US House of Representatives have submitted a bill encouraging schools to include the history of communism in their curricula. The document was presented at a press conference by congresswoman from Florida Maria Salazar, who was born into a family of Cuban immigrants, it was developed by 60 members of the lower house of the American parliament.

Salazar said a third of Gen Z born between 1997 and 2012 are supportive of communism, and more than 40 percent of millennials “say they know little about Marxism.” The deputy believes that schools should give residents more knowledge of the subject.

“The truth is, communism is cancer,” Salazar said. “The only equality that communism provides is to be equally poor, equally hungry, equally oppressed and equally exiled.”

“American students should know about the Soviet Gulags … where Stalin deliberately starved 3.5 million Ukrainians,” said Congressman Dan Crenshaw of Texas (quoted from Voice of America). “They should know about Mao’s Cultural Revolution, which resulted in tens of millions of Chinese have died. They should be aware of the modern-day slavery that Uyghur Muslims are living in right now. “

According to him, the bill is intended to ensure that communism “remains in the dustbin of history – where it belongs.” “Students should know what the Che Guevara T-shirt worn by their classmate means,” he added.