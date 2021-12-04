Residents of 11 houses in Makhachkala gained access to gas after protests – RBK

Photo: Victor Lisitsyn / Global Look Press



Residents of 11 apartment buildings on Amet-Khan Sultan Avenue in Makhachkala received gas, the press service of the mayor’s office told RBC. Earlier, protests were held in the city because of the gas cutoff; an emergency regime was introduced in Makhachkala.

“The headquarters created the day before worked throughout the night to speed up the process of gas supply to houses along Amet-Khan Sultan Avenue. During the night, gas was supplied to 11 apartment buildings. Three more houses, where the door-to-door round is completed, will be connected to gas today, ”the mayor’s office said.

Gas supply to houses on Vanashimakhinskaya Street, where illegal connection was recorded and the gas pipeline was replaced, will be restored on December 6, Mayor Salman Dadaev said, citing gas services.

Makhachkala mayor’s office announced the timing of gas switching on after residents’ protests



Makhachkala residents were cut off gas after a fire in one of the houses on Amet-Khan Sultan Avenue, the mayor said on Instagram. It happened on November 22 after a gas explosion in a two-story house, which injured four people. The authorities introduced an emergency regime and drew up a schedule for the construction and connection of a new gas pipeline for houses that were left without gas.