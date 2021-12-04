Residents of Kuzbass described the situation on the ninth day of the tragedy in “Listvyazhnaya”

For 9 days, hundreds of stories were filmed about the Listvyazhnaya mine, and several documentaries were made. Residents of nearby cities discuss the work of journalists in the networks. They are outraged if they see in the frame an episode where a screwy miner comments on the tragedy: “Why show this? Not all miners drink in our country. They have no time, they work from morning till night. ” Someone comes to the defense of a drunken countryman: “Come on, how not to swell here, if life is so filthy.”

Comments in the Leninsk-Kuznetsky group breathe with hopeless melancholy. Actually, life in those parts is not sugar. And not many people want to talk about it.

Svetlana moved from those regions to Kemerovo nine years ago. The woman left a comment on the Web about a classmate, 36-year-old Alexei Tyavlin, who died in the mine: “We went to kindergarten together, then studied in the same class. And now I see his parents in the plot. They are sitting in the same old house where they used to live, stoking the stove with coal. And nothing has changed. As if time had stopped. Miners also live without interest, they think about one thing, just to put the children on their feet. They drank then and they drink now. But everyone was brought up so that in the first place one goal – my family should not go hungry. “

We contacted Svetlana.

“The miners who worked in Listvyazhnaya are staying at home, but they are still getting paid,” the woman says. – The mine itself is supposed to be restored. But this is a matter of time. Now the check is underway at other enterprises, they started with the Komsomolets mine. It seems that they are planning to invite workers from Listvyazhnaya there.

– Are the miners ready to go underground after the tragedy?

– In general, there is other work in the city – transportation, construction, finishing, assemblers, small business. But these niches are occupied. Hard workers who have trained as miners, even if they give up their profession, go to work as drivers. Nowhere else.

I communicate with many who live in Leninsk-Kuznetsky. After the tragedy, people thought for a second: why do we need all this? Many even decided to leave the city. They said that it was time to exhale, to get out of the city, bondage was over, we were packing our bags so that we would no longer breathe dirty air and not see the gray snow. But these were the first emotions. Where should they go?

I remember that an accident also happened at the same mine in the area where my grandfather and dad once worked. 12 people were killed. Dad immediately retired. Then many people quit, changed jobs. And they put a new management in that mine. But by and large, nothing has changed there.

– Did your family leave the city then?

– My dad sent me to Kemerovo. Small towns in Kuzbass, both rot and rot. People there read social networks, watch the news, see how others live and strive to raise their children somehow and take them to other cities. Dad did just that.

– So your family had money?

“Many people in mines work three shifts to earn more money. If you can go on shift for someone, then this is rewarded. To keep the salary good, dad went out in two shifts. Then I entered the institute on a paid basis. Dad gave 32 thousand a year for my studies, paid for a rented apartment and other expenses. In 2002 it was possible to live on 30-40 thousand rubles. We didn’t know what loans were. Miners even traveled for paychecks. But then the dollar was lower, everyone flew to Turkey. Workers in those days were allocated municipal apartments, cars, vouchers to camps and sanatoriums. I myself was in Belokurikha, the Borisov sanatorium. And then the mines were handed over to oligarchs and various companies. And there were no vouchers from the mines, and the trade union does not work there.

– What are the miners’ salaries now?

– The fact of the matter is that the salaries have remained the same. From about 2009-2010, people were stuck head over heels in loans. People take loans for anything. They think they will earn and give it back. But it doesn’t work. Somehow the houses quickly leaked out, the apartments of the locals fell into disrepair. It has become a luxury to go on a family vacation. Miners take out a loan to go somewhere. A voucher is issued for a family of 150 thousand rubles. Then they spend two years on vacation, pay off the loan at 4000 a month.

– Perhaps something will change after the tragedy?

– People do not believe that after the tragedy, life will change for the better. They will speak and forget.

On social media, two miners wrote posts on this topic:

“I’m a miner. 11 years of experience. Some will say why miners have to get so much? Will explain. We walk at least 8 km, in boots, with a self-rescuer, a flashlight, water, progress, etc. It’s not for you to stomp on the asphalt in sneakers. This is along inclined workings, where it is slippery, dark and cold. Little light, noise, dust. Always wearing a respirator, which is very hard. No lunch, just a snack. Cramped workplace, vibration. Tell me, are there personal protective equipment? But it is impossible to work in them. Basically, miners are not cattle, not drunks, but normal people. There are, of course, cattle, but they are in every specialty … “.

Here is the story of another miner: “A change of a miner underground is 6 or 8 hours. But in fact I am not at home at 11 and 13 o’clock. Count yourself. I leave the house, take the bus for an hour. Then I change. The shift lasts from 15.00 to 21.00. No lunch. We eat at the beginning of the shift, it takes 15 minutes. The shift ends at 21.00. Need to climb back, but now also tired. You walk part of the way. It happens completely on foot. I got up, passed my PPE, washed myself, changed clothes. Bus at 22.30. You return home closer to midnight. Sometimes you work 5 shifts in a row. You get tired unbearably. And for this they pay 50 thousand rubles. “

On Friday, the bodies of several more miners were taken out of the mine.

“They got my uncle, Sergei Usoltsev, today. After the examination, we will be allowed to bury him, – says Natalya Lyagaeva. – At first they said that all the miners would be buried in one day, then they changed their minds. I know that some of the dead have already been buried. And some of the relatives of the victims are still waiting for the bodies of their relatives to be lifted. Until recently, relatives hoped that suddenly their children, husbands, fathers were alive. There is no more hope. ”

