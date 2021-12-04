Rihanna in mini shorts and a checkered shirt went to the store

The 33-year-old singer was caught by the paparazzi in Los Angeles.

A rare sight, but Riri was photographed while grocery shopping. For a trip to the store, Rihanna chose a very provocative bow: a blue shirt with a bright print, which she unbuttoned with several buttons, short denim shorts and white sandals with heels.

Of course, the star did not forget about accessories and a protective mask. Rihanna had a gold necklace around her neck, a gold watch and several bracelets on her wrist, and various rings sparkled on her fingers. The singer also wore gold bracelets on both legs. Well, her hair has been braided in small braids and dyed black for some time.

Rihanna / Getty Images

Recently, Rihanna often chooses blue outfits for her social events. The star was last photographed by the paparazzi on her way to Giorgio Baldi’s restaurant. The celebrity wore a $ 545 blue Maisie Schloss top and paired it with the brand’s trousers and a pale pink plaid coat. Riri complemented the outfit with white pumps with steady heels and a small white bag.

Rihanna / Getty Images

