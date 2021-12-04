Ripple and Republic of Palau partners to create digital currency | Blockchain24

Despite the challenges, Ripple has not given up on its mission to become a significant player in the global payments industry, and while things are not doing well in the US, Palau sees the company as the best option for developing a digital currency.

According to a press release released by Ripple, Palau has selected XRP Ledger to create digital dollars for domestic circulation in the country. The idea, as Ripple explains, is to develop a stablecoin, backed by US dollars, from which other services could be developed.

Palau is Ripple friendly but cannot accept XRP

Palau does not have its own fiat currency. As in El Salvador, citizens use the US dollar as legal tender. However, a small island located in Oceania does not want to accept XRP or any other cryptocurrency as legal tender, but is hoping to release a government-run digital version of the US dollar.

In this sense, Palau’s initiative is more like a stablecoin than a CBDC. And that makes sense given that Palau has no central bank.

Palau President Surangel S. Whipps Jr. was confident that Ripple would be able to provide the technology needed to develop a financial product tailored to Palau’s needs.

“As part of our commitment to becoming a leader in financial innovation and technology, we are delighted to partner with Ripple. The first phase of the partnership will focus on a cross-border payments strategy and exploring options for creating a national digital currency that will give Palauans greater access to financial services. ”

Ripple maintains an efficient, fast and cost-effective zero-carbon blockchain network. A note shared by Ripple explains that the XRP Ledger will give Palau the ability to fully complete transactions in less than 5 seconds at a price that doesn’t even reach a cent per dollar per transaction.

Ripple’s regulatory challenges

The news seems to have done almost nothing for the price of XRP, Ledger Ripple’s own XRP cryptocurrency.

After a spike in July 2021, XRP corrected nearly 34% in 3 weeks, dropping from $ 1.4 to a low of $ 0.86. From there, it traded sideways, unable to finally overcome the $ 1.2 resistance or the $ 1 support.

During November 23, XRP rose 2.97% from $ 1.03 to $ 1.06. However, its current price of $ 1.045 represents a drop of almost 2%, further demonstrating that there is no upward trend.

Much of this indecision is likely to be attributed to Ripple’s regulatory issues.

The SEC is currently suing the company, accusing it of selling XRP as an unregistered security. Ripple is defending itself, but this case proved to be a serious blow to its reputation – and therefore to its XRP token.

The XRP token, which was once one of the top three by market cap, is currently in 7th place, and the once dominant community of token fans, the XRP Army, is now nearly dead on Crypto Twitter.