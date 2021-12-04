Rospotrebnadzor detects coronavirus from South Africa in Russia

Coronavirus detected in two people who returned from South Africa to Russia

Two Russians who returned by private flight from the Republic of South Africa (South Africa) were diagnosed with coronavirus. This was reported in the press service of Rospotrebnadzor.

“Two passengers who returned by private flight on the night of December 3 from South Africa were found to have a positive PCR test for a new coronavirus infection. They were in quarantine upon arrival, and are currently hospitalized, “the agency reported to Interfax.

Rospotrebnadzor noted that information on the strain of infection is being established. Also, all passengers on the flight are isolated for 14 days.

The new Omicron coronavirus strain was first discovered in South Africa. The WHO reported that the new mutation can cause re-infection in previously ill, reports the TV channel 360. The organization also acknowledged that existing vaccines are ineffective against this strain of COVID-19. Due to the new version of the coronavirus, the country’s authorities have already introduced a two-week quarantine for visitors from South Africa and neighboring countries.