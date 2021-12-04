Rosstat has determined which of the retirees is considered poor

Rosstat has set the poverty lines for pensioners in Russia

The Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) has defined the poverty lines for the whole of the Russian Federation. According to the calculations of the department, pensioners receiving a pension of less than 9.7 thousand rubles are considered poor. At the same time, the subsistence minimum established in Russia in 2021 is 10 thousand.

“The poverty line in Russia as a whole for January-September 2021 among pensioners is 9727 rubles. In 2020, this figure was 9348 thousand rubles “, – is given in the calculations of Rosstat. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at the beginning of 2021 set the subsistence level in Russia at 10,022 rubles.

However, the Rosstat data does not explain whether pensioners who receive pensions of more than 9.7 thousand rubles, but less than the subsistence level, are considered poor. For the entire population, the poverty level was set at 11,788 rubles.

Earlier, Mikhail Delyagin said that the Ministry of Finance hopes for a sharp extinction of pensioners. In addition, URA.RU reported that the Russian authorities expect a reduction in the number of elderly citizens, which began after the launch of the pension reform and during the COVID pandemic. According to the forecast of the country’s social and economic development, this year the number of pensioners will decrease by 400 thousand people, and next year – by 326 thousand.