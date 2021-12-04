https://ria.ru/20211204/indiya-1762159039.html

Russia and India will make a large-scale joint statement, the ambassador said

Russia and India will make a large-scale joint statement, the ambassador said – RIA Novosti, 04.12.2021

Russia and India will make a large-scale joint statement, the ambassador said

The result of the meeting of the leaders of Russia and India will be a large-scale joint statement, Ambassador to New Delhi Nikolai Kudashev told reporters. RIA Novosti, 04.12.2021

2021-12-04T12: 05

2021-12-04T12: 05

2021-12-04T12: 38

India

UN

shos

Eurasia

rick

Nikolay Kudashev

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/18754/46/187544606_0-0:3456:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_5de327aaafced9efc1c6ecb3abbd634b.jpg

NEW DELHI, 4 Dec – RIA Novosti. The result of the meeting of the leaders of Russia and India will be a large-scale joint statement, Ambassador to New Delhi Nikolai Kudashev told reporters. “This will be a great political event, especially in demand now, when the demand for the development of bilateral relations and the creation of a space for cooperation in Eurasia is growing. we can expect a large-scale joint political statement at the end of the summit. Work is underway on it, it will be a document of great importance, covering almost all aspects of bilateral ties of our international cooperation – from the UN agenda, reforming this organization to resolving regional crises and advancing in the bilateral dimension, ” In addition, Kudashev is sure, Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi will pay attention to traditional values: respect for the central role of the UN, commitment to multipolarity, maintaining strategic stability, joint contribution to the fight against new challenges and threats. The ambassador added that another outcome of Putin’s visit to India will be agreements in areas such as connectivity and transport, science and technology, space. , military and military-technical cooperation, culture, education. “As for such a traditionally sensitive area of ​​our relations as military-technical ties, we can expect movement forward,” the ambassador said. He stressed that the visit will be very eventful. Even before the summit, talks will be held between Foreign Ministers Sergei Lavrov and Subramanyam Jaishankar, Defense Ministers Sergei Shoigu and Rajnath Singh, as well as a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on military and military-technical cooperation. The Russian President will visit India on December 6. This will be his first face-to-face meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after speaking on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Brasilia in November 2019. As Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters, it is planned to sign about ten bilateral agreements following the summit.

https://ria.ru/20211202/putin-1761852058.html

https://ria.ru/20211126/mid-1760845025.html

India

Eurasia

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/18754/46/187544606_0-0:3072:2304_1920x0_80_0_0_42acab10ce61465e940aa2e0c87070a0.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

India, United Nations, SCO, Eurasia, Rick, Nikolay Kudashev, Russia