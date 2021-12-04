Russia will restrict the use of private cars – Gazeta.Ru

Russians will be limited in the use of private cars in favor of public transport. These measures, spelled out in the transport strategy of the Russian Federation until 2035, are aimed at ensuring that car owners do as little harm to the environment as possible, writes Kommersant…

According to the newspaper, within the framework of the strategy, it is planned to minimize the use of vehicles with non-environmentally friendly engines, establish “digital control” for road noise and increase the number of gas stations for electric vehicles by more than a thousand times.

According to the publication, drivers who remain loyal to their personal cars will be asked to think about “sharing vehicles” with other citizens.

Formerly Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to prepare in detail a plan for the implementation of the transport strategy of Russia until 2030 with a forecast until 2035. According to him, it is necessary to create this plan, being “in direct dialogue” with the regions and leading industry companies. The head of state also stressed the importance of finding an “optimal balance” between the costs of building new facilities and maintaining existing ones.

He also notedthat one of the key tasks of such a strategy is the development of public transport, urban and suburban communications.