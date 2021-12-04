https://ria.ru/20211203/arest-1762058561.html

Russian arrested for treason presented himself as an FSB officer

incidents

Moscow

Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB of Russia)

Russia

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. Russian Kirill Suslov, arrested in Moscow for treason, has a conviction for many episodes of fraud – he presented himself as an FSB officer, and also offered fictitious assistance with employment at the Russian Embassy in Finland, according to the published verdict of the Khanty-Mansiysk District Court against Suslov’s full namesake. An informed source of the agency confirmed that this is the same person. The man in 2020 was sentenced to 5 years and 9 months in prison for 10 episodes of fraud, and several of them could attract the attention of FSB officers. So, in one case, Suslov promised help a woman with employment in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, namely in the Russian Embassy in Finland. For “assistance”, he received a total of 2.6 million rubles from the victim, after which he disappeared. From another episode it follows that he offered assistance in concluding a contract with the FKU GIATs (Main Information and Analytical Center) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the development of a technological system. To “resolve organizational issues” he demanded 4.3 million rubles, which he appropriated for himself. The verdict indicates that Suslov showed the victim the crust of an FSB officer. Suslov also deceived the self-propelled VTS vehicle from the “Center for Disaster Medicine” (by the verdict the equipment was returned to the owner). The court established that the accused was not an FSB officer and had nothing to do with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs RF: By the time the criminal case on high treason appeared, Suslov was serving his sentence in a colony. Apparently, from there he was shocked to Moscow. As previously reported to RIA Novosti in the press service of the Lefortovo court in Moscow, Suslov was arrested until January 29 on charges of treason. It is not known what exactly is imputed to the man, including because of the secret information contained in the case – the court only specified that he was unemployed.

