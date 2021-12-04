https://ria.ru/20211204/tikhanovskaya-1762213307.html

Russian diplomat compared Tikhanovskaya with the Elusive Joe

UN, 4 Dec – RIA Novosti. The first Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Dmitry Polyansky compared the former presidential candidate of Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who was included in the list of the 25 most influential women of 2021 by the Financial Times, with the hero of the joke Elusive Joe. cannot catch, because no one needs him, “Polyansky wrote in his Telegram channel. Earlier, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti that Tikhanovskaya, who lives in Lithuania, does not want to return to the country, since” she in chocolate “, she already has” other husbands. ” , for the suppression of which the security forces, among other things, used special means and special equipment. On February 11, the KGB of Belarus announced that the manifestations of protests had practically disappeared. In Belarus, criminal cases have been initiated against a number of opposition leaders, including calls for the seizure of power, the creation of an extremist group, a conspiracy to seize state power by unconstitutional means, an attempted terrorist attack. Relations between Minsk and the West deteriorated sharply after the elections. The Belarusian authorities have repeatedly stated that the opposition protests in the country are being coordinated from abroad. Lukashenko accused the West of direct interference in the situation in the republic, noted that the unrest is directed by the United States, and the Europeans “play along” with it. The European Union, Great Britain, USA, Canada and a number of other countries gradually introduced sanctions against Belarusian officials, as well as enterprises, accusing Minsk of election violations and human rights violations.

