Russians will be limited in the use of their personal car | News | News

The measures envisaged by Russia’s transport strategy until 2035 will limit the use of private cars in favor of public transport. This solution is aimed at improving the environment. On Saturday, December 4, Kommersant reports.

It is noted that it is planned to significantly reduce the use of vehicles with non-environmentally friendly engines, establish “digital control” for road noise and increase the number of gas stations for electric vehicles by more than a thousand times. In the event that drivers are unwilling to minimize their travel, they are encouraged to consider “vehicle sharing” with other citizens.

The authors of the strategy (representatives of the government, State Council commissions and specialized committees of the State Duma) drew attention to the fact that 61% of pollutants emitted by transport are from vehicles, and 82% of harmful particle emissions are due to erasure of the road surface and “component parts” of the car. It is impossible to solve this problem by changing the vehicle fleet, therefore the only way out in this situation is to limit the use of personal cars by transferring their owners to public transport. As emphasized in the strategy, this option is “no alternative”.

On the eve of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the use of energy-efficient technologies and the introduction of electric transport in the capital allowed to reduce harmful emissions into the atmosphere. According to him, today the air quality in the city is approaching the best standards. The mayor noted that by 2030 it is planned to transfer almost all public transport in Moscow to electricity. Today, in terms of the number of electric buses, the Russian capital ranks first among European cities.