Russia’s new transport strategy will limit the use of private cars – RBK

Automobiles account for 61% of emissions from transport, the authors of the document indicate. It also describes noise control measures and the creation of dedicated “green zones”

The transport strategy of Russia until 2035, developed by the Ministry of Transport, assumes “no alternative” to limit the use of private cars in order to reduce emissions, writes Kommersant.

As noted by the authors of the strategy (representatives of the government, State Council commissions and specialized State Duma committees), 61% of emissions from transport come from motor vehicles, and the renewal of the fleet will not solve the problem: 82% of harmful emissions are due to the erasure of the road surface and “component parts” of the car. Therefore, it is necessary to “transplant” the owners of private cars to public transport. The document envisages, in particular, “stimulating the sharing of vehicles” to reduce the number of private cars.

As the newspaper notes, the phased introduction of restrictions on vehicles of “low ecological classes” is being considered. For example, special zones can be created where vehicles with non-environmentally friendly engines will be prohibited from entering. The corresponding road sign entered the traffic rules in 2017, but has not yet been applied in Russia. At the same time, according to the traffic police at the beginning of 2021, half of the Russian vehicle fleet is made up of cars with engines of Euro-0 – Euro-3 classes or with an unspecified class (maximum – Euro-6).

To combat traffic noise, the authorities have proposed limiting the speed limit in residential areas, installing noise screens and using “digital noise control methods.” According to Kommersant, industrial models of sound level cameras are being prepared, which will separate excessively noisy cars from the stream.