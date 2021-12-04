Ryan Reynolds calls the condition for Deadpool to appear in the MCU

Since Deadpool 2 It’s been three years, and while it was good to see him team up with Korg for a video reaction, we still have a long wait for the tricvel to come out.

Disney and Marvel Studios are currently pondering how best to use the R-rated anti-hero Ryan Reynolds in the MCU with PG-13. At the same time, most MCU fans assume that its appearance will be possible with the help of the multiverse.

One of the factors holding things back is that Reynolds is an extremely busy actor, with his new film coming out just this week. “The main character”… But he constantly thinks about Deadpool. During a recent interview, Reynolds commented that he wants Disney to treat the character correctly – this is his main condition:

As long as Disney is open to some pretty crazy thoughts or very different uses of Deadpool, then I have no doubt about his future. I think everything will work out.

He was also asked if he would rather make his MCU debut in Deadpool 3 or as a guest in another movie. The actor, of course, does not exclude either one or the other.

I think both options are fully justified.

Hopefully we will receive some news about Deadpool 3… The filming process could begin in 2022, so the film could be released in 2023.