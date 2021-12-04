https://ria.ru/20211204/ekipazh-1762206982.html
S7 suspended the crew of Magadan-Novosibirsk after an emergency with icing
2021-12-04T20: 41
2021-12-04T20: 41
2021-12-04T21: 39
MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. S7 Airlines temporarily suspended from work the crew of the Magadan-Novosibirsk flight, which urgently landed in Irkutsk due to heavy icing on the aircraft. It stressed that the airline will tighten control over ground handling of aircraft at Magadan airport during the investigation. into an area of heavy icing, which led to the disabling of the autopilot. The airline did not rule out that the anti-icing treatment at the airport of departure was carried out with violations. It was noted that a combination of factors led to the loss of some signals, and the plane got into a difficult spatial position. The crew managed to maintain control of the aircraft. According to some Telegram channels, the aircraft began to lose speed and altitude, but the pilots were able to stabilize it manually and land in Irkutsk.
