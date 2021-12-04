Saved and married a billionaire’s grandmother: Kate Winslet’s incredible love story

For her creative biography, the 46-year-old actress starred in more than 50 films and won many prestigious awards. She has four Golden Globes, Oscars, Emmy, Grammy and other awards.

The fame that came to her with the release of the famous film by James Cameron “Titanic” gave rise to many rumors regarding her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio. Kate and Leo have been friends for over 20 years. “We have a very strong bond, one that all my friends envy. For others, he may be a sex symbol, but for me he is just the best, stupid old Leo, ”Winslet said, answering a question about a possible romantic relationship between the actors.

“We are like a single mechanism, the parts of which support each other’s work. I love her, she is my best friend, “Leo echoes Kate’s words about their relationship. An amazing tenderness, given the specific, almost destructive atmosphere of Hollywood, where, not only friendship, marriages do not last more than a year.

First husband: failed filmmaker

Winslet’s brilliant creative career has always been admired by fans of the British actress’s talent. Therefore, they were offended that the star beauty was haunted by failures when she was trying to find personal happiness. True, in her youth she met with the writer Stephen Tredr. The relationship lasted five years and remained in Kate’s heart a bright and sad memory. Even after parting with him, she supported him in difficult moments when Stephen was terminally ill.

For the sake of her future first husband, director James Tripleton, Kate made certain sacrifices. She turned down Shakespeare in Love to star in James’s The Express to Marrakech, where he was an assistant. The love that broke out between them, as many expected, ended in a wedding. Joyful Kate, despite the hard work, did her best to create family comfort.

In 2000, she gave birth to a daughter, Miya, sincerely believing that a child would only strengthen the marriage. But journalists thirsty for sensations, apparently, pissed off James Tripleton. As a director, he did not have enough stars from the sky and, of course, did not become the second Cameron. The constant snide questions of journalists regarding unequal income in the family, the fame of his wife, her brilliant career eventually forced him to file for divorce.

Second husband: cheating director

Probably, fate just mocked Kate Winslet. Her next husband also turned out to be a director, this time very famous in Hollywood. Sam Mendes won her heart with subtle manners, sharp mind and pleasant handling. In 2003, on the picturesque island of Anguilla, they got married.

Soon, Kate gave birth to a son, Alfie, which made Sam Mendes happy. Seven years of marriage flew by in an instant: during this time, the stellar British actress played the best roles in films. The idyll ended when Sam Mendes invited his wife to star in his film “Road to Change” with Leonardo DiCaprio. Sam must have been seized by searing jealousy, because in the frame both Kate and Leo looked just great. There was another reason that Mendes did not even try to hide.

The incredible talent of Kate Winslet cut his eyes, and he did not know what to find fault with, so every time on the set he tried to humiliate his wife. And each time Leonardo DiCaprio stood up for her. By the way, both were nominated for the Golden Globe for their performance in The Road to Change.

The divorce was difficult, for Kate it was an extremely painful time. Added to everything was the romance of the ex-husband, which began clearly before the decision to divorce.

There would be no happiness, but misfortune helped

Everything that happened to Kate Winslet later resembles the miraculous intervention of unknown heavenly forces in her heart. In 2011, she and her children flew to the island paradise of billionaire Richard Branson. This celebration of body and soul was almost overshadowed by a terrible tropical hurricane that raced across the area. In addition, lightning suddenly struck the mansion where Kate settled with the children and a terrible fire began.

Everyone rushed into the street in panic. Leaving billionaire Branson’s mother, a 90-year-old woman, to fend for themselves. Only Kate Winslet did not lose her composure, bravely rushed into the burning house and carried the frightened woman out of the fire in her arms. The billionaire never ceased to thank the brave Briton. And next to him stood his nephew Edward Smith, not taking his admiring eyes off Kate Winslet. It’s funny, but he attracted the attention of the star actress by jumping out into the street in shoes, when others poured out of the burning house half-dressed and barefoot.

The acquaintance soon grew into a tender love story. Ned (that was the name of Edward’s family) proposed to her. And in 2012 they played a very modest wedding: there were only six invited. But there was a dear friend Leo, who took 37-year-old Winslet to the altar.

The newly-made husband had to part with his old name. Having lost a bet to his beloved Kate, he introduced himself as Mr. Rocknroll. However, Kate involuntarily became the bearer of this bizarre surname. However, the son of Bear, born on December 7, 2013, bears her last name. Probably for the first time in many years of waiting for real family happiness without envy, without scandals, Kate sighed freely and happily. Next to her is a reliable loving man who adores her and is ready to fulfill any whim of his beautiful wife.

The best roles of Kate Winslet

Titanic (1997).

Sacred Smoke (1999).

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004).

“The Reader” (2008).

Mildred Pierce (2011).

“Revenge from Haute Couture” (2015).

Meir of Easttown (2021).

About beauty and extra pounds

In her youth, the actress sat on strict diets and even starved to get in shape imposed by the media. This led to fainting and stomach problems. With age, she nevertheless came to harmony with her body and stopped focusing on her own weight.

“I have 60 kilograms, and I declare that being overweight is not my problem. My kilograms do not torment me. I won’t lift a finger anymore to become a dead pigalie with the standard parameters of a fool-model. I am an actress, and I am also a woman – normal, natural, healthy. And if I stop by for coffee, then I order not only coffee with caffeine and real cream, but also – get ready, oh horror! – a big cake with cream! Life is too short to spend it on all sorts of nonsense such as worrying about the size of your ass, “- says the actress.