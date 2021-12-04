Scarlett Johansson is expecting her second child

Colin Jost is Johansson’s third husband. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

Scarlett Johansson will become a mother for the second time: the 36-year-old Hollywood star is expecting a child from her husband, 39-year-old comedian Colin Jost. The couple kept Scarlett’s pregnancy a secret. A family friend blurted out about her interesting situation: he told Page Six that Johansson was already on the way.

– Scarlett should give birth soon. And I know that he and Colin are very happy, – said the insider.

Another source of the publication said that only the closest knew about Scarlett’s pregnancy. Many fans noticed that she ignored the promotion of the new blockbuster Black Widow. The film premiered the other day, with Johansson starring in it and serving as an executive producer. However, at all world premieres, the actress only got in touch via video. At the same time, only her shoulders were visible in the frame, so that the figure remained closed, and the belly was not visible.

Colin Jost is Johansson’s third husband. They got married in secret last October. Scarlett and Colin invited a narrow circle of guests to the wedding. In addition, all necessary precautions against COVID-19 as prescribed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were followed during the ceremony. Johansson dated Jost for four years, since March 2016. According to a source from the entourage of the star, during this time, Scarlett was ripe for a new marriage.

Colin Jost is a screenwriter, actor, director and host of Saturday Night Live. It was thanks to this show that they met almost 14 years ago. In 2006, Scarlett briefly became the host of the Saturday Night Live program, in which the aspiring screenwriter Zhost had just come to work.

– That time, when she hosted the program for the first time, we met. This was my first year in the show, – Zhost told People.com.

True, then no romance arose between them. The young people met, and their paths parted for almost a decade. Scarlett managed to be married twice, so Colin successfully intercepted her right after another divorce.

For the first time, from 2008 to 2010, Scarlett was married to Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds. The couple’s two-year relationship was killed by a too busy work schedule. Scarlett and Ryan starred a lot and hardly saw each other. In addition, during the filming of the next film, Ryan was seriously carried away by his colleague Blake Lively, the star of the series “Gossip Girl”. Reynolds and Lively were married shortly after the artist divorced Johansson.

Scarlett’s second husband was the French journalist Romain Doriac. The couple started dating in 2012. After two years of relationship, the American star and the French editor got married. In 2014, Scarlett gave birth to a daughter, Rose, now the girl is 6 years old. The birth of the baby did not save their marriage – the couple divorced in 2016, and a year later Johansson filed for divorce.

It was then that she began dating Colin. The first months they hid from the public, because Scarlett was still married, and her divorce proceedings were in full swing. The Hollywood star had to be careful, because it was then that she and her husband were sharing their daughter in court. Doriac wanted to take the baby to his place in France, but Scarlett managed to win back the main custody, and Rose remained to live in the United States with her mother.