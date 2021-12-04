Scientists Explain How Omicron Strain Made COVID-19 “More Human”

The new South African strain of the coronavirus omicron, during the mutation, could acquire a fragment of genetic material from the common cold virus or from the human body, which made it “more human”, that is, able to get along with people without causing them serious harm.

This is stated in a study by the company nference, which deals with the analysis of big data for the medical community. Scientists, after comparing all strains of SARS-CoV-2, assured that previously none of them had the properties inherent in omicron. Due to its mutations, this variation of COVID-19 is more easily transmitted between people, but also easier to transfer, including in an asymptomatic form.

The omicron strain was discovered two weeks ago in PCR samples from people from Botswana and South Africa, as well as from a tourist from Hong Kong. Later, the strain quickly but limitedly spread among several dozen people in Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Among the main symptoms, doctors from South Africa named fever, fatigue, heart palpitations and lightness of other symptoms characteristic of covid.

According to the World Health Organization, the omicron strain could have originated in a person with a weakened immune system, which helped the virus, which the immune system could not cope with, mutate. There is a version that the very fact of the appearance of a strain with similar signs may indicate the beginning of the end of the pandemic.