Scientists find out what made the omicron strain “more human”

https://ria.ru/20211204/omikron-1762190435.html

The mystery of the “omicron” is revealed

Scientists have found out what made the omicron strain “more human” – Russia news today

2021-12-04T17: 30

2021-12-04T17: 30

2021-12-04T21: 07

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. The Omicron coronavirus strain could acquire one of its mutations by taking a piece of genetic material from the virus that causes the common cold. According to the data analysis company nference, this genetic sequence was not found in previous variants of SARS-CoV-2, but it can be found in other viruses, including respiratory viruses, as well as in the human genome. In his opinion, thanks to this modification, it is easier for the virus to get from one organism to another, but the disease itself will pass in a mild or asymptomatic form. According to the results of earlier studies, the cells of the lungs and gastrointestinal tract can simultaneously contain both SARS-CoV-2 and the common cold virus … Subsequently, such coinfection becomes the basis for viral recombination (the process when two viruses infect the same cell, create their own copies and new copies with genetic fragments of both “parents.” – Ed.). A new strain of coronavirus B.1.1.529 was discovered in Botswana and South Africa in mid-November. According to scientists, it is distinguished by three dozen mutations in the S-protein and can be resistant to the protective antibodies of those who have been ill and vaccinated. The WHO said that this option “causes concern” and assigned it the name “omicron” – after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.

