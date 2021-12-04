Scientists from Cambridge suggest what made omicron-strain of coronavirus “more human”

A group of scientists from Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, studying the spread of the omicron strain of the coronavirus, suggested that it could have acquired a fragment of the genetic material of another virus – possibly causing the common cold. The researchers said that such a genetic sequence is not found in any of the earlier versions of SARS-CoV-2, but is ubiquitous in many other viruses, including respiratory viruses, as well as in the human genome. According to the head of the study, Venki Soundararajan, thanks to the new genetic fragment, “Omicron” has become “more human”, which will help him avoid attacks from the human immune system. About it informs Reuters.

According to the researchers, such a transformation could mean that the virus will be more easily transmitted from person to person, while causing only mild or even asymptomatic disease. At the same time, they admit that they do not yet know exactly how much the omicron strain has become more infectious compared to other variants, whether it can actually cause a more severe course of covid and overtake the “delta” in spreading in the world. This they are going to find out in the next few weeks.

It is clarified that according to earlier studies, cells of the lungs and gastrointestinal tract can simultaneously contain both coronavirus and the common cold virus. Such co-infection (combined infection of one cell with different types of viruses) creates the basis for viral recombination – a process in which two different viruses interact in the same cell, creating copies of themselves and new copies with genetic fragments of both “parents”.