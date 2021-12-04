Scientists have named the six best foreign vaccines for revaccination – RBC

The study participants were people who were initially vaccinated with drugs from AstraZeneca and Pfizer

Scientists in the UK have concluded that six manufacturers are suitable for booster vaccinations with AstraZeneca or Pfizer. According to the results of the study, it turned out that all of them can increase the level of antibodies, according to Bloomberg.

A total of seven vaccines were studied in the study. As the authors of the study note, the only drug that did not lead to an increase in antibodies in those vaccinated by Pfizer was Valneva, developed by the French-Austrian company of the same name. The rest of the vaccines that were investigated in the experiment were Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, German Curevac, and American Novavax. The last two have not yet been approved in the UK and EU authorities.

The author of the study, Saul Faust, noted that the vaccines that participated in the study showed, among other things, a good immune response of the body.

The study involved 2800 volunteers aged 30 years and older. They were given revaccination 10–12 weeks after the last dose.