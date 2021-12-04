https://ria.ru/20211203/ukraina-1761992603.html

Scientists predicted a decline in the population of Ukraine

Scientists predicted a decline in the population of Ukraine – Russia news today

Scientists predicted a decline in the population of Ukraine

The population of Ukraine by the end of the XXI century will decrease by more than one and a half times, the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) reported. RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

2021-12-03T12: 40

2021-12-03T12: 40

2021-12-03T13: 47

in the world

Ukraine

Europe

National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/11/1570181278_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8592853a8541ed9183500d420208d818.jpg

KIEV, December 3 – RIA Novosti. The population of Ukraine by the end of the 21st century will decrease by more than one and a half times, according to the National Academy of Sciences (NAS). The last census in the country took place in 2001, when the population was 48.45 million people. At the end of January 2020, the authorities conducted a test census by analyzing SIM card data. According to estimates, this figure has decreased since 2001 by 11.45 million people and amounted to 37 million. According to her, this situation has developed due to several factors: the Ukrainian society is aging rapidly, the death rate is higher than the birth rate, the gender imbalance in favor of women. The country has recorded a higher mortality rate for men than women, including due to dangerous robots and road accidents. In addition, men in Ukraine are more likely to commit suicide. In addition, the coronavirus epidemic was affected, while the academy reported that similar processes are inherent in most European countries. They solve this problem at the expense of migrants. “Most likely, this will be the case with us. Ukraine will be of interest to migrants from Asian countries, the Caucasus, the former republics of the Soviet Union. And due to this, it may be possible to stabilize the population,” they added in NAS specialists clarified that there are no prerequisites for resolving the situation at the expense of a natural factor yet.

https://ria.ru/20211005/naselenie-1753130088.html

Ukraine

Europe

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/11/1570181278_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dd3def69aef21b99602171fa7ee6cd7a.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Ukraine, Europe, National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine