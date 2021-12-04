Selena Gomez Shares Her Stress Management Techniques

The performer has created a community in which they will help everyone who is experiencing psychological difficulties.

The ex-lover of the artist Justin Bieber – Selena Gomez – admitted that she often encounters a mental illness. Sometimes a celebrity has a hard time getting themselves out of bed. But the singer found a way out.

Gomez launched a mental health media campaign called WonderMind. Thanks to this program, those in need will receive qualified psychological assistance.



Selena knows from experience what mental health problems are.

“Sometimes I’m bad at it. It happens that I wake up and cannot get out of bed. What helps me in the first place is pick up the phone and call someone“, – said the singer.



Selena Gomez admitted that she gave up social networks back in 2017Posts and photos for the star are posted by her assistant.

“I also recommend training. I hate training! It’s not fun at all. But I do boxing, and it helps me get rid of negative energy, ”added Gomez to Entrepreneur.

Recall that during the Met Gala, fans of Selena Gomez brought the wife of the singer’s former lover to tears. Justin Bieber soothed Hailey Bieber, who hid her red eyes behind dark glasses.

