Selena Gomez will help fight mental problems 👍

Unfortunately, in our time, no one is immune from psychological illnesses. Therefore, Selena Gomez decided to launch a campaign, the goal of which is – fighting mental problems…

“I know firsthand how scary and lonely it can be to face anxiety and depression at a young age. If I knew about my mental problems earlier, if at school I was taught to understand my condition in the same way as they taught other subjects, my path might look different, ”said the singer.

To support people who also face anxiety and depression, Selena is launching the Mental Health 101 campaign with the support of Rare Impact for Rare Beauty. The aim of the program is to deepen mental health education in schools, as well as to support students facing problems.

“I hope that Mental Health 101 will become such a stepping stone for people, which I would like to have …”, – wrote Selena.

It is important to remember that the majority of the population of our planet has psychological problems. You don’t need to shut yourself up! Yes, it’s scary, but ashamed, but you need to be able to ask for help if you need it.

Selena finds the strength to share it, and you can!

