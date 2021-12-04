Serbia said they will never forget Russia’s aid

https://ria.ru/20211204/serbiya-1762184907.html
2021-12-04T16: 31
BELGRADE, 4 Dec – RIA Novosti. Serbia will not forget Russia’s assistance and will never support sanctions against the Russian Federation and will not join NATO, said Serbian Minister for Innovation and Technological Development Nenad Popovic. Popovic is the co-chairman of the Intergovernmental Committee on Scientific, Technical and Trade and Economic Cooperation between Serbia and Russia. On Saturday, Belgrade hosted a meeting of the Supreme Council of its Serbian People’s Party (SNP), which celebrates its 7th anniversary. “In the most difficult moments of history, Russia has always been with us. From the struggle for independence from Turkey to the First and Second World Wars and the current struggle for Kosovo. We will never forget the support that Russia and its President Vladimir Putin gave us, when the adoption of the Ahtisaari plan (on the settlement in Kosovo – ed.) In the UN Security Council was blocked. If Russia had not said no then, Kosovo would have been independent now. Popovic told the audience. He also noted that he will never forget the Russian veto in the UN Security Council on the declaration of the genocide in Srebrenica in 1995, which would call into question the existence of the Republika Srpska Bosnia and Herzegovina. “Serbia will never impose sanctions against the Russian Federation, we We stand firm on the position of military neutrality. Serbia will never join NATO, which bombed us for 73 days! ” – stressed the Serbian minister to the applause of his supporters. The co-chairman of the intergovernmental committee of the Russian Federation and Serbia also recalled the launch in Serbia of the production of the Russian vaccine against the Sputnik V coronavirus and plans to create a center for the use of the peaceful atom in medicine in conjunction with the Russian side. He indicated that in the future, official Belgrade should consider the possibility of building its own nuclear power plant. parties of President Aleksandar Vucic, politicians from Republika Srpska Bosnia and Herzegovina.
