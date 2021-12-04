Serhiy Tron became a partner of Bitcoin Magazine in Ukraine, Eastern Europe and the CIS countries

Entrepreneur and investor Sergei Tron received the right to publish Bitcoin Magazine, the most authoritative media in the global bitcoin market. The Ukrainian publisher is ready to develop the Bitcoin Magazine franchise on the territory of Ukraine, the CIS countries, Kazakhstan and also a number of Eastern European countries. In total, the franchise under the management of Sergei Tron will cover the situation on the crypto market in 11 countries, addressing an audience of 240 million people living on their territory.

“The rapid development of the bitcoin market is impossible without modern media of a new format that provides readers with high-quality industry content. By bringing Bitcoin Magazine to the promising markets of Ukraine, Eastern Europe and the CIS countries, we are preparing not only to provide exclusive information about bitcoins, but also to participate in the formation of a close-knit community of professionals and fans of the crypto industry. The Kiev bureau of Bitcoin Magazine will become an effective platform for specialized discussions between crypto market participants, a platform for generating demand for bitcoin and a source of initiatives for the further development of bitcoin in the countries covered by our franchise, ”emphasizes Serhiy Tron.

“We want Bitcoin Magazine to remain independent of the corporate world. Sergey and his companies are real bitcoiners, and this is very important for us. We are looking for a partner capable of developing the industry in the region. Sergey is perfect for this role. This region develops different directions – from mining to blockchain marketing. And we invest in the market with a perspective. Bitcoin Magazine will not only provide material from the US – we look at the region as a resource for the global office. Innovation takes place anywhere in the world. We want to make sure we have the right people to talk about it, delve deeper, and help educate others, ”said Mike Germano, publisher of Bitcoin Magazine.

The publisher plans to both localize the international industry content of Bitcoin Magazine and create original content in Ukrainian and other languages.

Now the Kiev bureau is working on the formation of industry production and is attracting the most respected experts in the crypto industry, reporters, videographers and other specialists for cooperation.

Ukraine is confidently striving for world leadership in bitcoin mining, ranking fourth in the global ranking. In addition, Ukrainian lawmakers are preparing to legalize bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and are developing relevant industry legislation. It was in support of these efforts to form and develop the crypto market that Ukraine became the third international office of Bitcoin Magazine after the opening of regional offices in Seoul and Shanghai.

Serhiy Tron is a Ukrainian entrepreneur, investor, founder of White Rock Management. Has been in business for over 15 years. Sphere of interests: cryptocurrencies, IT, logistics, energy.

Bitcoin Magazine is the oldest and most authoritative publication on Bitcoin. Since 2012, it has been providing analytical, research, educational and intellectual services in the area at the intersection of finance and technology. The Bitcoin Magazine website, social platform and print magazine hosts original content for articles, as well as videos and podcasts highlighting the crypto markets around the world.