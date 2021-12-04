Singer Maluma commented on the news of the affair with Kim Kardashian

After months of rumors that after her divorce from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian had an affair with Maluma, the Colombian singer decided to shed light on their relationship.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Photo: Lars Niki / Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

In an interview with L’Officiel Hommes, Maluma noted that he was not sure where the rumors about the novel originally came from, the musician told the publication that he first met Kim and her sister Kourtney Kardashian at the Dior Men’s Fall 2020 show in Miami in December 2019.

Maluma (Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty Images)

“People then started talking about it. I don’t know why they started asking her about the affair. Maybe because she got divorced and all that, you know? But no, we’re good friends. We don’t talk that often, but yes, we are good friends, and we always wish each other all the best, ”he shared.

By the way, the mother of four also previously commented on dating rumors while filming a reality show, when host Andy Cohen asked if they were dating, and she replied no, they were just friends. “I’ve seen him several times, always in Miami. He’s such a nice guy, ”said Kim.

Kim Kardashian (Photo: @kimkardashian)

By the way, not only the singer Kim was credited with an affair after the divorce. A well-known lawyer recently reacted to rumors about their relationship.