Snow will be cleaned at night in the center, on Vtoraya Rechka and 100th Anniversary of Vladivostok Avenue (ADDRESS)

The Vladivostok administration warns motorists that at night road equipment will go out to clean the city streets. Snow and ice will be removed at various facilities in the central part of the city, near the Nekrasovsky overpass and on the Second River. In particular, it is planned to clear one of the busiest highways in the city – the 100th anniversary of Vladivostok avenue.

On the coming night, road machinery will operate in the following areas:

– on the avenue of the 100th anniversary of Vladivostok (from Russkaya Street to the city center);

– along Russkaya street (from Snegovaya Pad towards Bagration);

– on Partizanskiy prospect (from the MFC at Partizanskiy prospect, 28a towards Nekrasovskaya and in the opposite direction);

– from Pokrovsky Park to Nekrasovskaya and back:

– from the ring on Tolstoy towards the Nekrasovsky overpass;

– from Pokrovsky Park towards the railway station;

– from the Tool Factory towards the center;

– along the entire length of Semyonovskaya.

“The request to motorists not to park there, but to those who left their cars earlier, to remove them from the dash lane,” the administration officials address to residents of Vladivostok.

Let us remind you that the cars left by the side of the road interfere with the work of the road workers. Because of them, the mayor’s office decided to connect the traffic police and evacuators to the road clearing. True, neither the police nor the officials have a clear route – it is not known whether the “evacuation” plans are coordinated with the road cleaning schedule.