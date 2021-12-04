Sputnik V will be checked no earlier than January 2022, WHO said

https://ria.ru/20211204/voz-1762145287.html

GENEVA, 4 Dec – RIA Novosti. The World Health Organization experts’ inspection in Russia to evaluate the Sputnik V COVID vaccine will take place no earlier than January 2022, the WHO press service told RIA Novosti. additional data on vaccine quality, safety and efficacy. “The company has pledged to provide a detailed data submission roadmap so that WHO can expedite vaccine evaluation. Submission of data is expected by the end of December 2021. Inspection cannot be expected before data is submitted and evaluated.” At the beginning of October, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that all barriers to the recognition of the Sputnik V vaccine in WHO had been removed, and some administrative procedures remained. Later, the head of the RDIF noted that the fund is awaiting approval from the WHO in the next couple of months. “Sputnik V” is approved in 71 countries with a total population of 4 billion people, which is more than 50% of the world’s population. Sputnik V ranks second in the world in terms of the number of approvals received by government regulators. The vaccine efficacy was 97.6% based on the analysis of data on 3.8 million vaccinated Russians, which is higher than the data previously published by the medical journal The Lancet (91.6%), the RDIF and the Gamaleya Research Center reported earlier. Data on the use of Sputnik V during vaccination of the population in a number of countries (Argentina, San Marino, Serbia, Hungary, Bahrain, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates and others) demonstrate that Sputnik V is one of the safest and most effective vaccines against coronavirus Since March 4, Sputnik V has been undergoing a gradual examination procedure at the European Medicines Agency, which approves drugs for centralized use in the European Union.

