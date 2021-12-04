State Department reported on progress on visas with Russia – RBC

In October, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the United States had demanded 55 Russian diplomats and diplomatic staff to leave the country in the coming months. According to Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov, accreditation is revoked from spouses of diplomats, and children are not issued visas. Antonov warned that such an outflow of employees could lead to “staff shortages.” The deputy head of the press service of the US State Department, Jalina Porter, emphasized that such a measure was introduced to “ensure parity between the diplomatic missions of the US and Russia.”

A State Department spokesman stressed to TASS that the diplomats in question have been in the United States for more than three years. They were informed that at the end of the trip they would have to leave the country (the United States limited the duration of business trips for employees of Russian diplomatic missions in the country to three years). The interlocutor of the agency added that the approach of the American side is aimed at achieving parity between the diplomatic missions of the two states and establishing “more stable and predictable relations with Russia.”

Zakharova previously stated that Moscow regards Washington’s actions as expulsion. By January 31 of next year, US embassy officials who have worked in the country for more than three years will leave Russia. Another group of diplomats will leave Moscow after July 1, unless the United States compromises.

In November, Russia asked the UN to begin an arbitration procedure over problems with the issuance of US visas to diplomats. According to Sergei Leonidchenko, a representative in the Sixth Committee of the UN General Assembly, the Russian delegation has been facing problems in this area for more than four years. He mentioned the denials of visas to the staff of Russia’s permanent mission to the UN and to delegates from Moscow.

In early August, the US Embassy in Russia announced the end of consular services for Russians, inviting them to apply to embassies in other countries to obtain nonimmigrant visas. In November, Sergei Koshelev, Minister Counselor of the Russian Embassy in Washington, said that there is a chance to agree on the resumption of the issuance of US visas in Russia.

On Friday, The Washington Post reported a “breakthrough” in visa negotiations for the US Embassy in Moscow. According to the newspaper’s sources, a final agreement could be reached in December.