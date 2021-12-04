State Treasurers Coming Soon to Activision Blizzard

Previously, Bobby Kotick could light a cigarette from an Activision Blizzard promotion, but every day this gesture looks less pretentious. The company has had an extremely disgusting year, and things are getting worse. Another blow came from the state treasury, which has its investments in Activision Blizzard. In late November, treasurers from six states asked the board of directors to meet and decide what to do with the company next. On the agenda, among other things, there will be a call voiced by the company’s employees to re-elect the board of directors and remove Bobby Kitty from the post of CEO.

Treasurers have investments in trillions of dollars, and although it is not known how many of them are in Activision Blizzard, the very intervention shows that the state is not indifferent to these amounts. The officials want to meet before December 20 and intend to discuss all the actions of Activision Blizzard to solve its problems, of which it has accumulated in many.

The company is accused of unequal wages, acts of harassment and harassment in the workplace, and executives are accused of covering up and covering up these unpleasant incidents. They don’t even consider the failure of the last Call of Duty as one of the problems. Who cares about the products now when the real new season of Game of Thrones is playing behind the scenes among the moneybags?