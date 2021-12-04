Steven Dorff of Blade is ashamed of Scarlett Johansson and her participation in Black Widow

Tanya Goncharenko. July 7, 2021

In an online interview with the Independent, ’90s star Steven Dorff, best known for the movie Blade, said that Scarlett Johansson should be ashamed of taking part in a project like Black Widow.

“I’m still chasing good shit because I don’t want to do Black Widow. This is rubbish, as for me. Looks like a bad video game. I am ashamed of these people. I’m ashamed of Scarlett! I’m sure she was paid five or seven million, but I’m ashamed of her. I would not like to be in these films. I really wouldn’t. I’ll find a young director to be the next Kubrick and play for him instead, ”says Dorff.

In the mid-nineties, Dorff was often referred to as a big Hollywood achievement. But his reputation as a party-goer and a licentious person played a cruel joke with the actor.

In 1996, along with Leonardo DiCaprio, Matthew McConaughey and Will Smith, Stephen shared the cover of Vanity Fair that proclaimed the stars of the future, although Dorff always broadcast something less sophisticated than these future icons.