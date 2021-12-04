Steven Spielberg: This is 100% movie!

Director Steven Spielberg Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

Exactly 60 years ago, the famous film musical directed by Robert Wise and choreographer Jerome Robbins was released, which subsequently won ten Oscars. The re-adaptation of the most popular Broadway show will surely be among the main favorites of the upcoming Oscar campaign: the love story of a simple white guy for a Puerto Rican who recently arrived in America is especially relevant in times of another exacerbation of racial intolerance.

Spielberg and the balalaika

The first thing that a man who is called the greatest American director says to me is: “Someday I hope to visit your country!” In response, I remind him how, during our last interview, he told me about how he loved to play the balalaika as a child.

– I didn’t play very well! – Steven develops the theme. – The balalaikas were old. My grandparents came from Ukraine and brought with them balalaikas, which have been in our family since the middle of the 19th century! They have been passed down from generation to generation. My sister played my father’s balalaika, and I played my mother’s balalaika.

– Was that your first contact with music?

– No, my mother was a pianist, so as a child I came into contact with the classics – Beethoven, Brahms, Mozart, Chopin, Prokofiev, Stravinsky … Before I discovered Elvis Presley, I made acquaintance with these guys.

– So we got to the musical! Have you wanted to perform in this genre for a long time or did it just because of your love for West Side Story?

– It was a dream! Perform this genre and reimagine West Side Story as the musical of our time. Although it still takes place in the mid-1950s. I first heard this music when I was 10 years old. My parents bought a record of the original Broadway play, and I listened to it to the core, memorized all of Stephen Sondheim’s poems. And here’s the result: I made my own version of West Side Story!

– Have you got an idea to adapt the plot to the texture of modern America?

– I was not going to change the time frame, the story takes place in 1957, and this is very important. But the script and characters are much more complex than those in the 1961 film. Our heroes are much closer to life, they are more unpredictable – just like we are today. I didn’t want the film to be a hybrid – half theater, half movie. This is 100% movie! And very authentic: for the roles of all members of the “sharks” group, I chose artists with Hispanic roots. It was very important for us to pay tribute to them, especially Puerto Rico. 20 actors in our film are from there, and we are very proud of that.

The casting took a whole year!

– Is it true that you did 30 thousand auditions for this film?

– Of course, I myself would not have been able to watch all the 30 thousand videos that the artists sent. But I have a very talented and energetic casting director. She has a very small office, but together with the team she watched all 30 thousand videos of applicants for only four roles – Maria, Tony, Bernardo and Anita. She showed me the best from her point of view to decide whether to meet them in person or not. The casting process took us a whole year!

– I think we will soon hear some of the names you discovered at the Oscars!

– I’m just happy that I managed to shoot this film! I don’t know if you love musicals, but I’ve watched them my whole life. When I got the opportunity to use the studio film libraries, I watched all the musicals of the MGM studio. My favorite pre-West Side Story movie musicals are Singing in the Rain, An American in Paris, and I’ll Meet You in St. Louis. I admired directors like Vincent Minnelli, Busby Berkeley, Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen. And he kept repeating to himself: “One day I will shoot such a movie!”. And he took it off when he was 75 years old !!

– Do you have an appetite, do you plan to shoot more musicals?

– I am so satisfied with the experience of this work that now I want to knock all my friends-filmmakers to shoot musicals too! And I will watch them.

The sixth grandson is approaching

– You said somewhere that you shot this film with the same pleasure as “Alien”.

– On “Extraterrestrial” I worked with children, but I had no children of my own. This two-month experience made me think that someday I might become a father. “Alien” opened this opportunity for me! Now I have seven children, five grandchildren, and the sixth is on its way! Because the ET crew was like family to me, and I was her father for three short months. It was the same on West Side Story, although the family was already huge! 120 people only actors, dancers, singers. And yet it was a very intimate and intimate process. The production was massive, the crew was huge, we filmed in a lot of locations in four boroughs of New York and also in New Jersey, but I felt very happy, as if surrounded by my family. Yes, I was surrounded by youth, energy and creative ambitions! All of this reminded me of filming Alien, but on a much larger scale!

– The release of the film was postponed for a year. Did it upset you a lot?

– This year we were all busy with survival! It was an extremely unusual experience for all people on the planet. Yes, I was upset that we could not show this film in 2020 – the premiere was planned for my birthday. But I did not want to release it on television, as happened then with many films. They were thrown onto streaming platforms, and directors who wanted to see their films on big screens suddenly found themselves being watched in living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, on iPhones, almost on watches … I am very grateful to the president of Walt Disney ”to Bob Iger for proposing to postpone the release of the picture for a year in order to show it in theaters. It is thanks to his love for the film that viewers all over the world have a chance to join the human experience that I experienced on his set, and I am very happy about that.

PRIVATE BUSSINESS

Steven Spielberg was born on December 18, 1946 in Cincinnati, Ohio. At the age of 11 he made his first amateur film. He worked on TV, including the television series “Colombo”, until in 1971 he shot the first film that made him famous – the thriller “Duel”. 4 years later, he wrote the mega hit Jaws, which became the prototype of the modern commercial blockbuster. Since then, he has regularly released films, both that have gone down in the history of cinema and that have become box-office phenomena. He won Oscars for the military dramas Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan. He was married to actress Amy Irving (they have a child together), for the last decades – to actress Kate Capeshaw, with whom he raised six children, both native and adopted. One of the richest men in Hollywood, Spielberg made $ 250 million in Jurassic Park and turned down a fee for Schindler’s List.

Spielberg’s 5 best films:

Jaws (1975)

Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Alien (1982)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Schindler’s List (1993)