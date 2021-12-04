https://ria.ru/20211203/istrebitel-1762110323.html
Su-30 fighter escorted US reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea
Su-30 fighter escorted a US reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea – Russia news today
Su-30 fighter escorted US reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea
Russian fighters have escorted American reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea, the National Defense Control Center said.
MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. Russian fighters escorted American reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea, the National Defense Control Center reported. On December 3, airspace control found targets approaching the Russian state border over neutral waters. To prevent violations, the Su-27 and Su- 30. They stressed that after the turn of foreign military aircraft from the border, both Su safely returned to the airfield. The flights of the Russian fighters took place in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace. No violation of the state border was allowed, the National Defense Control Center emphasized. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu pointed out the activation of NATO countries near the Russian borders at the end of November. He stressed that in such conditions, Moscow is forced to maintain the combat readiness of its nuclear forces and build up the potential of its non-nuclear deterrent forces.
