Symptoms of dozens of Norwegians infected with Omicron coronavirus at corporate events surprised doctors

About 60 people became infected with the new variant of the Omicron coronavirus during a Christmas party in Norway. Doctors say all of these people experience mild symptoms, including headaches and sore throats. But doctors warn that it is too early to tell if Omicron is less dangerous than the Delta variant because the patients are young and vaccinated, which usually leads to mild cases.

According to the Daily Mail, up to 60 people who fell ill after attending a party on the Oslo waterfront a week ago are currently suffering from headaches and sore throats, and some have a cough.

Tine Ravlo, chief medical officer for the area where the outbreak occurred, says the symptoms are broadly in line with those reported from South Africa, where the new variant of the coronavirus first emerged. But, according to the medic, it is too early to say whether this makes the Omicron more or less dangerous than the recently dominant Delta variant. All those infected are young people, and all have been reported to have been vaccinated – a combination that usually results in milder symptoms.

Dr. Ravlo adds that all those infected at a corporate party attended by employees of South African renewable energy company Scatec are recovering at home.

The illness of six dozen people in Oslo is considered by far the largest outbreak of the Omicron variant in the world. It happened after several employees who had recently visited Scatec’s headquarters in Cape Town, South Africa, attended the party.

Fifty of those attending the corporate have since tested positive for PCR, and another 10 have tested positive for sidestream, which means they are suspected of being infected with COVID.

So far, only one of the cases has been confirmed as Omicron using genetic sequencing techniques, with 10-15 cases being declared probable cases of Omicron variant. But it is assumed that all cases are from the new variant, and the results of additional sequencing tests are expected soon.

Doctor Tine Ravlo says that the “incubation period” of the new variant – the time from infection to the onset of the first symptoms – is two to four days. This is much less than 7-14 days for most other COVID variants, and could potentially make it easier to detect outbreaks – although this data is still preliminary. So far, all infections in Oslo have been linked to this corporate Christmas party, Ravlo said, and there is no evidence of a wider spread of the infection among the population. All patients were told to self-isolate for seven days. At least 41 of those infected live in Oslo.

More than 71 percent of the Norwegian population is fully vaccinated, up from 69 percent of Britons and 59 percent of Americans who have both.

A representative of the World Health Organization said the other day that early evidence suggests that the mutant strain “Omicron” is stronger than “Delta”: it infects people – even those who are fully vaccinated. But the official, speaking anonymously, told Reuters that most cases cause only “mild symptoms” and that there is no evidence that the new variant in any way affects the effectiveness of the vaccine against serious diseases.

This comment was the first official hint that the super-strain “Omicron” cannot do as much global damage as originally thought, the Daily Mail notes. Despite concerns about Omicron, South Africa still has far fewer COVID cases per population than the UK and US. Data from Oxford University’s research platform Our World in Data shows that there are 46 cases per million people in South Africa, compared with 628 in the UK and 246 in the US. South Africa had only 172 confirmed cases of the Omicron coronavirus by Friday, and doctors say patients with the new variant show milder symptoms than previous strains, although the number of daily cases rose 400% in a week.