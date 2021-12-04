https://ria.ru/20211204/sboy-1762199986.html

Telegram has a global failure

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. Telegram users complain about service failures, according to data from the Downdetector website, which monitors failures and disconnections of popular Internet resources. As of 18:29 Moscow time, 596 complaints were recorded: 45% of users complain about problems with the application, 34% – about problems with connection to the server, another 21% – for problems with receiving messages. Residents of Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Germany and other countries faced problems. Telegram is a messenger that allows you to exchange messages and media files in many formats. The project was created in 2013 by Pavel Durov, the founder of the VKontakte social network.

