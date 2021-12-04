https://ria.ru/20211204/sboy-1762199986.html
Telegram has a global failure
Telegram has a global failure – RIA Novosti, 12/04/2021
Telegram has a global failure
Telegram users complain about service failures, according to data from the Downdetector website, which monitors failures and outages of popular
MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. Telegram users complain about service failures, according to data from the Downdetector website, which monitors failures and disconnections of popular Internet resources. As of 18:29 Moscow time, 596 complaints were recorded: 45% of users complain about problems with the application, 34% – about problems with connection to the server, another 21% – for problems with receiving messages. Residents of Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Germany and other countries faced problems. Telegram is a messenger that allows you to exchange messages and media files in many formats. The project was created in 2013 by Pavel Durov, the founder of the VKontakte social network.
Telegram has a global failure