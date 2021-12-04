Tesla will release a version of the Cybertruck with four motors – it can turn like a tank and move like a crab

Tesla has already postponed the release of its Cybertruck pickup truck with an unusual angular design several times. But delays in the release of the electric car do not prevent Tesla CEO Elon Musk from sharing new details about it. On Friday, he tweeted that the Cybertruck is supposed to be released with four engines. Recall that introducing Cybertruck at the end of 2019, the company announced that the pickup will come with one, two or three engines.

“Initial production will include a four-engine variant with independent ultra-fast torque control on each wheel.” – said Musk. Using separate motors to independently drive each wheel will allow the pickup to better adjust the power to each wheel, helping it overcome slippery or uneven terrain. This system is currently used by only one electric pickup on the market – the Rivian R1T. Thanks to its independent wheel movement, the Rivian R1T can turn 360 ° on the spot.

This ability, according to Musk, will also have the Cybertruck – it will be able to deploy like a tank. This maneuver is accomplished by rotating the wheels on one side of the machine faster than the other, or by rotating the wheels in the opposite direction. The Cybertruck will also be able to “move diagonally like a crab” by turning all four wheels in the same direction, he said. GMC’s upcoming Hummer EV pickup will also have what the company calls “Crab Walk”.

Musk has promised to provide an update on the pickup’s roadmap at the time of the company’s next earnings report. The Cybertruck is expected to begin production next year, with mass production slated to begin in 2023.