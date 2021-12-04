“The author of my song raped children. I hope Merkel knows about it “

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is leaving her post after 16 years of leadership. She will finally step down only at the beginning of next week, but the official farewell ceremony with the politician took place on December 2. The organizer of the “Evening Dawn” event was the Bundeswehr (FRG Armed Forces), thereby showing Merkel the highest sign of respect that a civilian can receive from the German military.

Similar ceremonies have been held in the country since the 16th century. However, the Chancellor was first awarded this honor only in 1998, when Helmut Kohl left the post of head of the FRG government. Due to coronavirus restrictions, the event was attended by about 200 people. The guardian…

The event began with Beethoven’s military march and ended with the traditional song “Ich bete an die Macht Liebe” (“I pray to the power of love”), which has been performed at similar ceremonies since the Napoleonic Wars. Following tradition, the orchestra also played three compositions at the request of Merkel herself.

“Any outgoing politician has the right to choose three songs for the orchestra, which Merkel did. There are no restrictions on genres, ”political analyst Vladimir Belov explained to Gazeta.Ru. “All three songs correspond to Merkel’s life, including an indication of her place of origin, the district she represented, and so on.”

Each of the songs chosen by Merkel carries a certain meaning for her: for example, the Christian hymn of the 18th century “Großer Gott, wir loben Dich” (“Holy God, we praise your name”) refers to the education of the chancellor in the family of a Protestant pastor and the religious content of her CDU party … The teenage lyrics in the song by Hildegard Knef “Für mich soll’s rote Rosen regnen” (“It will rain for me from red roses”) symbolizes the self-irony of the heroine of the celebration.

And the third, most unexpected choice of Merkel – punk-hit singer from the GDR Nina Hagen “Du hast den Farbfilm vergessen” (“You forgot your color film”) 1974. In the comments, users of social networks suggested that with the help of this song, Merkel indirectly criticizes her male colleagues. Also, “You Forgot Your Color Film” is associated with criticism of the gray reality of East German communism. According to Belov, the song Hagen corresponded to the situation not only in content, but also in performance.

“It is in keeping with the traditions of a military march, and the orchestra performed it brilliantly – I think this song will become a hit in the current discourse. I listened to it several times – I like it. Even before Merkel’s decision, my senior GDR friends told me that they were turning to Mrs. Hagen and her songs. I was pleasantly surprised by the interest of politicians in rock, – the political scientist admitted.

“Of course, Merkel could have chosen the song” Goodbye, Girl “, but, apparently, she was not familiar with our Soviet tradition of singing songs in the army.”

In his composition, Hagen rebukes Michael’s boyfriend for filming only a black-and-white film while on vacation on the German island of Hiddensee. As a result, she complains that “no one will believe how beautiful it was here,” due to the lack of paint. Merkel herself connected the song with her youth and noted that the plot takes place in the region, which was her constituency.

“This song was a highlight of my youth, which, as you know, took place in the GDR, and the song comes from the GDR. And by coincidence the action of the song takes place in the region that was my constituency (Hiddensee Island, – Gazeta.Ru’s comment). In this sense, everything fits together perfectly, ”Merkel said at a press conference.

As Nina Hagen herself said, she was extremely surprised by the choice of the chancellor. The artist wrote in Facebookthat at first she took this news as a joke, because no one warned her about the use of the composition.

“I was as surprised by the selection of music as all my friends and enemies! Nobody told me about this. The Federal Chancellery did not contact me in advance, and no one prepared me for this. To those people who now want to accuse me of “betraying and selling myself,” I can only advise to be more careful, because such judgments are vile and completely unfair, ”Hagen said.

The singer also explained why she initially did not believe the news. According to her, the lyrics to the song were written by Kurt Demmler, who was “a state poet of the GDR with special privileges” and later a sex offender.

“My audience can and should know all contexts. It would be cowardice to hide from the truth, it is an abomination to me. After the fall of the Berlin Wall, he committed systematic child abuse and then committed suicide in a prison in Moabit. Hope that she [Меркель] it is known, “- said the artist.

In 2000, Demmler got off with a child sexual abuse fine. A new, more serious charge was brought against him in 2008 – this time in connection with the numerous acts of violence that could have occurred from 1995 to 2005. The indictment said that only in 1995-1999. he allegedly committed 212 attacks against girls between the ages of 10 and 14. On the night of February 3, 2009, Demmler committed suicide in his cell in the remand prison before the second day of the trial, when the victims were to testify. The investigation of his crimes was stopped.