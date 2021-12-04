The Avengers Star Appears in The Protagonist opposite Ryan Reynolds

In just two weeks “The main character” starring Ryan Reynolds is finally hitting theaters after a series of release dates.

The video game-inspired comedy was originally slated for release in July 2020, but has since been pushed back to December. After the film was completely removed from the studio’s release calendar, the premiere was scheduled for May 2021, and then it shifted to August 12.

History has shown that the best video game movies are the ones that aren’t even based on pre-existing games, which is a great boost to success. “Main character”… At the same time, the first reviews call the tape the most pleasant surprise of the summer, so it seems that the audience will leave the audience happy.

This has yet to be confirmed, but the official cast list on the 20th Century Studios website indicated that Hugh Jackman, Dwayne Johnson, John Krasinski and Tina Fey took part in the filming. It is worth noting that information about them was later deleted, and now there is a rumor that the film will be a star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to the WGTC, Chris Evans played a cameo in “The main character”although its role remains unclear. The world of the film opens up many opportunities for cameo, and Reynolds has contacts with stars whom he could easily convince to visit the set.

The premiere of the film in Russia will take place on August 12, 2021.