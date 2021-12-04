The Belgians will get rid of the monument to the Latvian SS men

In the Belgian city of Zedelgem, a monument to the Latvian SS legionnaires will be removed. Members of the historical commission, convened after the protests of residents, considered the monument inappropriate and justifying war crimes. The monument was erected three years ago on the site of the former British prisoner of war camp, where the Latvian SS men were kept after the Second World War.

The decision of the administration of the Belgian city of Zedelgem to remove the controversial monument is the end of a protracted struggle with the participation of politicians, the media and public organizations. A special commission of Belgian, Latvian and international experts decided: “Bee Hive” glorifies Nazism, it was established by those who committed crimes against humanity, responsible for the murder of tens of thousands of Latvian and German Jews in Latvia, civilians in the territory of the former Soviet Union.

– The commission recommends removing the monument so that it disappears from public space. In addition, the commission recommends exploring the possibility of finding a new use for the “Latvian beehive” as an object of art. The discussion, however, should be conducted with the participation of all interested parties, the decision should be made taking into account the sensitivity of the context.

The shape of the monument is not accidental: Kristaps Gulbis is proud that in his brainchild he was able to keep the proportions of a real Latvian hive, which have not changed since 1925. It is home to 12 thousand bees. So many people were held in the military POW camp number 2229 in Zedelgem.

Archival documents confirm: the overwhelming majority of them were Latvian fighters of the Nazi army.

Latvia, where the SS are revered as fighters for the freedom of the republic, welcomed the project and participated in its implementation. The square on which the creation of Gulbis was placed was given the name Brivibaplein – “Freedom Square” in translation from Latvian.

All this aroused indignation and ardent resistance from Jewish organizations, historians, and politicians. However, repeated appeals to the city administration, pickets and protests did not bring results.

At the Zedelgem City Hall, where the VGTRK journalists turned in the same 2018 for an explanation, they hotly denied any accusations. They said that the monument is an ode to peace and freedom, and in no case to war and Nazism.

The official resource of the European Commission, designed to fight disinformation, then tried to attack our reportage, claiming that the Russian TV channel distorts the facts, presenting the “hive” with the glorification of Nazism.

It took almost four years for a group of Belgian and international experts to come to a conclusion similar to ours.

The fight against the “hive” at the beginning of this year reached parliament.

“What motivates the Zedelgem administration when it erects a monument in memory of the Nazis? Do they themselves understand why the Latvian Nazis ended up in Zedelgem? They came to see the city? Or admire the restored mills? Eat fries in a local cafe? Are you serious? This is not a memorial to the victims, not a memorial to the victims of the occupation, this is a memorial to the soldiers of the Waffen SS, the military wing of the Nazi regime, “said the deputy of the Labor Party of Belgium Tom De Meester.

The debate in parliament ended with the creation of a commission, which confirmed the inappropriateness of such an installation. The city has already admitted that it agrees with the experts’ decision.

“We have already removed the plaque from this monument. In addition, the city council decided to change the name of the square where the object of art was installed – instead of Brivibaplain, we will return the original Peerdenblik. the complexity of the situation, “- said the representative of the Zedelgem mayor’s office Jurgen Dehamers.

What will become of the dismantled monument further is not clear: the city planned to make it a part of the memorial on the site of a prisoner of war camp, but these plans were opposed by the leadership of the complex. Now Zedelgem promises that they will initiate a discussion of all interested parties in order to find the optimal solution.